Construction on new Ames High School begins next month

AMES – Good news for Ames High School students. Next month, construction will begin on a new $137 million high school.

The plan is to build it on top of the parking lot they have right now. The school district says enrollment is up, but that is not the only reason behind the new school. They want to build it to add brand-new safety features and up-to-date classrooms.

“The idea of having a building that meets the needs of our student and where they are heading in the future down their career paths is exciting,” says Ames Community School District Superintendent Jenny Risner.

There are a few phases to go through before they can open the doors, but it is set to be ready to go in 2022.