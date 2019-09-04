Construction to close busy part of Ankeny road this weekend

ANKENY — Drivers this weekend may need to find a different route if you’re planning to travel through Ankeny.

Beginning Friday at 10 p.m., Iowa Department of Transportation crews will be closing East 1st Street east of the I-35 interchange to install storm sewer pipes. The closure will also be at Northeast Frisk Drive.

Work is expected to finish by 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The Iowa DOT says access to and from Northeast Frisk Drive will remain open during this project.

Drivers can follow a marked detour route during construction.

