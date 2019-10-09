Construction will force closure of IA 141 exit ramps along I-35/80 beginning this weekend

A major interstate closure will affect parts of the Des Moines metro beginning this weekend.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says work to replace pavement along westbound Iowa 141, north of Interstate 35/80 in Urbandale, requires closing the east- and westbound I-35/80 exit ramps at the Iowa 141 Urban Loop (formerly Rider Corner).

The interchange will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, until 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Grimes construction office.

The DOT says the ramp closures are necessary due to the reduction of westbound Iowa 141 to a single lane between I-35/80 in Urbandale and 37th Street in Grimes.

Officials with the Iowa DOT say significant traffic congestion on westbound Iowa 141 is anticipated with this lane closure, which would cause traffic to back up on the interstate exit ramps and onto the interstate, leading to potentially dangerous conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible and use extra caution if you must travel in this location.

The Iowa DOT says entrance ramps from Iowa 141 to east- and westbound I-35/80 WILL remain open during this project. There will be a marked detour during this construction.

For more information on this closure, click here.