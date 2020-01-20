Controversy over USDA lunch proposals

The Trump administration announced a set of proposals on Friday that will loosen school and summer meal guidelines, further weakening one of former first lady Michelle Obama’s signature policy efforts.

The Trump administration says they’re making food more appealing to students while reducing food waste after announcing a set of proposals Friday.

“Our proposed changes empower schools to give their very best to our children nationwide and have the potential to benefit nearly 100,000 schools and institutions that feed 30 million children each school day through USDA’s school meal programs”, said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, “Providing children with wholesome, nutritious food is part of our motto at USDA, which is to ‘do right and feed everyone.”

Critics say it will cut the amount of vegetable and fruits required at lunch and breakfasts while giving them the ability to sell more pizza, burgers, and fries to students.

Nancy Roman, president and CEO of the Partnership for a Healthier America also responded, claiming the proposals “appear to be a step in the wrong direction.”

“Putting politics aside, the science of the past few years suggests that we should be increasing the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables at each meal,” Roman said in a statement. “Young children especially need more exposure to unprocessed, easy-to-eat, fruits, vegetables, and greens.”

The Trump administration says these changes would encourage state and local providers to focus on feeding children rather than completing paperwork.