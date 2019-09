JEFFERSON — The recent cooler weather in central Iowa is having a positive impact on the apple production at Deal’s Orchard.

In fact, the best kind of weather for apple growth is warm and sunny days with cool, clear nights.

Cloudy and rainy weather has a negative impact on the vibrant colors we usually look for on apples.

Deal’s Orchard in Jefferson is now open for the season and is busy gearing up for the fall. To find more information about Deal’s Orchard, click here.