Countdown is on to Apollo 50

DES MOINES– The Science Center of Iowa continues the countdown to the 50th anniversary of humans first steps on the Moon.

On July 20th, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin (Buzz Aldrin) and Michael Collins took the “giant leap for mankind” and became the first humans to walk on our moon.

The celebration launches off today worldwide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch at 9:32 a.m., 11:32 a.m., 1:32 p.m., and 3:32 p.m.

Friday, July 19th, adults can celebrate the moon landing with Mixology Night starting at 5:30 p.m. for $7 per person.

“This month our theme is Moon Landing and we’ll be letting those adults get into the mind set of those astronauts, thinking about what it was like in 1969,” said Emilee Richardson, the Director of Marketing and Public Relationships at the Science Center of Iowa.”We’ll have solar system ambassadors from across the state: talk about their historical knowledge. We have hands-on activities: train like an astronaut is a really fun physical game activity that people can do.”

You can join in the Apollo 50 Anniversary Celebration from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can train like an astronaut, watch NASA video of the moon landing, watch the film premiere: “Live From the Moon”, and gaze through telescopes at a star party. Admission is $13 for adults and $9 for children.

