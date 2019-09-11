Counting down to DSM Monument Mile

DES MOINES– This morning on Good Morning Iowa, we got a sneak peek at the swag you’ll take home as the countdown is on to the IMT Des Moines Monument Mile on September 19th.

This one-mile race starts at 7 p.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument near the Capitol and athletes of any skill level will run or walk along the historic Walnut Street to Cowles Commons.

“The State Capitol Commission was formed. They did some research on the monuments on the State Capitol grounds. They discovered over the 40 something monuments up there, most of them are in some sort of need of repair or restoration,” Chris Burch, the Race Director of the IMT Des Moines Marathon. “So a fund was created with matching donation for every $2 raised by the private sector, $1 would be matched from the public sector. And that would go towards conserving the monuments. The first one that’s been selected is the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, so the IMT Monument Mile was formed last year, with proceeds and donations from the event going towards those restoration efforts.”

Live entertainment on the Local 5 Stage is offered by The Snacks at Cowles Commons, along with activities, food and refreshments.

There is still plenty of time to sign up online for this one-mile race happening Thursday, September 19th.