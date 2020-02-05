Counting down to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — The wait is halfway over for the return of the great Iowa State Fair and this Friday you can fast-forward to August with the 2nd annual Halfway to the Fair Happy Hour Fundraiser.

The second annual fundraiser hosted by Blue Ribbon Foundation will be held Friday, February 7th in the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Attendees can enjoy live music from the Dueling Pianos of Andy Anderson & Mike Leeds, eat fair-inspired future fairgrounds improvements and entertainment for $50. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and entertainment starts at 6 p.m.

For more information about the Halfway to the Fair Happy Hour Fundraiser or to purchase your tickets online, click here. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 515-262-3111 ext. 371 or at the door.