FILE – In this June 9, 2017 file photo, Sam Hunt performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” is nominated for song of the year for the Country Music Association Awards. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Sam Hunt is bringing his The Southside Summer Tour to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand this year.

He will perform on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 pm.

Hunt will perform with special guests Kip Moore, ERNEST, Travis Denning, and Brandi Cyrus.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 9 am.

Other announced acts for 2020 Iowa State Fair

Keith Urban

Hairball

Chris Stapleton

KIDZ BOP LIVE 2020