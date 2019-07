MARSHALLTOWN – Country singer Jason Brown is putting on a concert to raise money for the Veteran Memorial Coliseum in Marshalltown.

July 19 marks one year since an EF3 tornado ripped through the town. Like many historic buildings in the town, the Veteran Memorial Coliseum was significantly damaged right before it was due for major renovations.

The city’s fundraising goal is $1.35 million, which would cover about a third of the cost.