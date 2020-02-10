County supervisor sentenced for being drunk and armed at meeting

FOREST CITY, Iowa — A former professional football player has been sentenced for being drunk and armed with a handgun at a county supervisors meeting in Iowa.

63-year-old Mike Stensrud was sentenced Friday to two years’ probation and 90 days of jail time, but 88 days were suspended. Stensrud is a Winnebago County supervisor. He drank alcohol from a cup during a May 21 meeting in Forest City.

Court records say a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit for driving. An officer found a pistol in one of Stensrud’s pockets. Stensrud played at Iowa State before going pro.

He retired from the NFL in 1989.