Court approves speedy trial waiver for man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Cristhian Bahena Rivera_1534887118293.jpg.jpg

MONTEZUMA — Cristhian Rivera formally waived his right to a speedy trial Friday, meaning he could potentially go to trial this fall.

Rivera, 25, is accused of killing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Tibbetts disappeared in July 2018 while running near her hometown of Brooklyn before being found in a cornfield one month later.

A Poweshiek County judge granted Rivera’s waiver of speedy trial on Friday, meaning his trial can begin more than a year after his arraignment.

A two-day hearing on a motion to suppress law enforcement testimony will be held in October.

Rivera’s trial remains set for November 12 in Woodbury County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bears Preseason Schedule