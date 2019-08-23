Court approves speedy trial waiver for man accused of murdering Mollie Tibbetts

MONTEZUMA — Cristhian Rivera formally waived his right to a speedy trial Friday, meaning he could potentially go to trial this fall.

Rivera, 25, is accused of killing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Tibbetts disappeared in July 2018 while running near her hometown of Brooklyn before being found in a cornfield one month later.

A Poweshiek County judge granted Rivera’s waiver of speedy trial on Friday, meaning his trial can begin more than a year after his arraignment.

A two-day hearing on a motion to suppress law enforcement testimony will be held in October.

Rivera’s trial remains set for November 12 in Woodbury County.