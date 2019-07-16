Court documents: Driver in fatal hit-and-run had open alcohol container in vehicle

DES MOINES — The woman accused of killing 19-year-old Kevin Truong in a hit-and-run crash on July 4 had an open alcohol container in her vehicle, according to court documents.

23-year-old Alexandira Mae Newton has been charged with vehicular homicide by reckless driving, leaving the scene of a deadly accident, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license denied, suspended, or canceled and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Police responded to the intersection of MLK Pkwy and Clark Ave around 2:50 a.m. on July 4 to find an SUV and a passenger car had collided within the intersection. Truong, the driver of the passenger car, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Search warrant applications filed in the case show that police found an opened Smirnoff can in the front console of the Nissan Pathfinder that Newton was driving.

“[Des Moines Police Sgt. Michael Dixson] called a cell phone number for Alexandria Newton and did make contact with her,” the applications read. “Alexandria Newton advised Sergeant Dixson that she was intoxicated and she did not know where she was or where her vehicle was. She admitted to driving the vehicle earlier in the evening. Alexandria Newton ended the phone call and would not return further phone calls by law enforcement. Sergeant Dixson did send a text message to Alexandria Newton advising her to return his call, however she never did return a call.”

According to the documents, the vehicle was registered to Newton’s mother.

“On July 4th, 2019 Lt. Dave Seybert spoke with [Newton’s mother], registered owner of the 2003 Nissan Pathfinder involved in this accident,” the applications say. “[Newton’s mother] stated that she had received a phone call from her daughter Alexandria Newton at [3:53 a.m.] on this date stating that the vehicle had been stolen. Newton made no mention of the vehicle being stolen to Sgt. Dixson during his phone call with her at approximately [4:44 a.m.]. Newton never made a stolen vehicle report on the vehicle.”

Police say Newton turned herself in hours later with “injuries to her wrist, stomach, and ankle”.

An arraignment date for Newton has been scheduled for August 19, and she is currently being held at the Polk County Jail on a $55,000 cash-only bond.