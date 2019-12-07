Court documents: Suspect in drag racing death went drinking beforehand

DES MOINES — Investigators looking into a high-speed crash on I-235 that killed one talked to another drive who had “bloodshot” and “watery” eyes, according to a search warrant application.

23-year-old Devin Russell Smith has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle — Drag Racing following an early November crash near the Easton Blvd on ramp.

According to Des Moines police, a vehicle driving eastbound on I-235 crashed around 2 a.m.

Evidence indicates that 22-year-old Dimitrious Galvan was driving his car “at an extremely high rate of speed” alongside another vehicle when he lost control, according to police.

Galvan’s car spun out of control, began to roll, and stopped as it crashed into the sound barrier along the Easton Blvd entrance ramp to eastbound I-235.

Police say Galvan was ejected from the vehicle and over the sound barrier wall, landing in a yard in the 1400 block of E 22nd St.

A search warrant application notes that Smith and Galvan “had spent the evening together at Shaggy’s bar downtown” prior to the crash.

“[Smith] had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” the search warrant application reads. “His eyes are bloodshot & watery. Showed signs of impairment on the HGN test.”