Court hearing in Cristhian Rivera case postponed to November

MONTEZUMA — A scheduled court hearing to begin Tuesday, addressing which evidence could be submitted at the trial of Cristhian Rivera, has been postponed.

A multi-day hearing on a pending motion to suppress filed by Rivera’s attorneys will now begin on November 13, according to court records.

The defense team for Rivera, who is accused of killing 20-year-old Unviersity of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, alleges that law enforcement asked leading questions and erred in reading their client his Miranda rights.

For those reasons, Rivera’s attorneys argue his alleged confession and other information obtained by law enforcement should be barred from use at trial.

Rivera’s trial is currently scheduled to begin February 4, 2020 in Woodbury County.