Court records: Man “deliberately” shot and killed Des Moines mother and children

DES MOINES – Marvin Esquivel Lopez told police that he shot a Des Moines woman in self-defense, but a witness to the crimes refutes that, according to new court documents obtained by Local 5.

Esquivel Lopez, according to the court documents, entered a home on Day Street on Tuesday night. Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez and Esquivel Lopez, according to Esquivel Lopez, had an argument inside the home, records say. Esquivel Lopez “admitted to possessing a firearm and shooting” Flores-Rodriguez, “but he claimed this was in self-defense.” According to the information the police obtained, those details were “refuted by a witness who saw the defendant arm himself with a handgun and shoot and kill Rossibeth Flores Rodriguez without justification.”

Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez (left); Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores (right-top), Ever Jose Mejia-Flores (right-bottom)

Esquivel Lopez is also charged with killing Flores Rodriguez’s two children, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and 5-year-old son Ever Jose Mejia-Flores.

According to court records, the belief that Esquivel Lopez was allegedly responsible for all three murders was corroborated by ballistic evidence.

Esquivel Lopez remains in Polk County jail. He has a $3 million bond.