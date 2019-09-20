Cownie faces challenger in Des Moines mayoral race

DES MOINES – Former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Jack Hatch (D) announced Thursday he’s campaigning for mayor of Des Moines.

He submitted his paperwork Thursday, the last day to do so. Hatch is currently principal at Hatch Development Group. In 2014, he ran for governor against Republican Governor Terry Branstad. Hatch first served in the Iowa House from 1985-1993 and 2001-2003. He then ran for the Iowa Senate and was elected from 2004-2014.

Hatch’s announcement means Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie will face a challenger from the same party. He announced he’s running for reelection last week. Cownie is the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history.

The election for Des Moines mayor will take place November 5th.