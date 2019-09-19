Creating community art

AMES– Grab your chalk and let your imagine run free while creating art the entire community of Ames can enjoy at their first Annual Chalk the Block Contest.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 22, participants will have a four-by-four foot square space to create their masterpiece. The contest will take place in the 400 block of Burnett Avenue. The contest is broken into three categories: youth (ages 12 and younger), teens (ages 13 to 17), and adults (18 and older). Judging will begin at 2 p.m. and prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place.

You can register now by emailing publicartcommission@cityofames.org with the participant’s name, age group, address, phone number, and email address. For more information about the contest, click here.