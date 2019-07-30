Credit card holders on alert and back-to-school spending in Consumer Matters

In your Tuesday Consumer Matters, it could be the largest security breach to ever hit a financial firm and parents will be spending more as kids go back to school.

Capital One says a hacker gained access to more than 100-million customer accounts and credit card applications earlier this year. The Justice Department says 33-year-old Paige Thompson, a former tech company software engineer, was arrested for the breach. Thompson got information including credit scores and balances plus the social security numbers of about 140,000 customers, the bank said. Capital one will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

As kids head back to school, families are planning to spend more than ever on supplies. That’s according to a survey of nearly 8,000 families by the National Retail Federation. On average, parents of k-12 students expect to drop nearly $700 this fall. The NRF data projects American households will spend the most this year on clothing and accessories. Electronics, such as computers, calculators and phones, came in second on the list.