Credit cards and health concerns over a bowl in your Wednesday Consumer Matters

In your Wednesday Consumer Matters, there’s a new credit card to to add to your wallet and bowls at a fast food chain are drawing some health concerns.

Tuesday, Apple randomly selected a limited number of people to apply for the new Apple card. The rules for the card are only iPhone users can use the physical card itself is optional but free and anyone who wants to use Apple card must verify who they are with a fingerprint or Face ID. Apple hopes the MasterCard will fill some coverage gaps for stores that don’t accept Apple Pay. The new Apple Card rolls out later this month to those who qualify.

The new food economy says it found the Chipotle fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer. The study says the bowls are treated with “PFAS” also called forever chemicals. The EPA says those compounds do not break down in the human body and they can accumulate over time.