DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a fire at a vacant home early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, initially a passerby reported the fire around 2:40 A.M. at a home in the 1100 block of 13th street, followed by a call from surrounding neighbors about a fire. When crews arrived on scene the east and south sides were fully engulfed requiring an additional engine to be called in.

Officials believe the home is vacant. No injuries have been reported.