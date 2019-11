DES MOINES — Crews are on scene of an active structure fire Wednesday morning.

This is happening in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street in Des Moines.

According to officials, a call came in around 4:20 Wednesday morning of a fire in a garage. The fire has now spread to the second story of the home.

Officials say the four adults and one teenager that were inside were able to get out safely.

The house is no longer livable. Red Cross is on the way to the scene.