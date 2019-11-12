Crews battle fire in frigid temperatures in Boone

BOONE — Multiple fire departments are assisting with an early morning machine shed fire.

The fire is located in the 1900 block of 220th Street.

According to the Boone Fire Department, they were called to the fire at 5:45 Tuesday morning. Before they arrived, the roof had already collapsed.

Gilbert, Ogden, Kelly and Stratford Fire Departments were all called to the scene for additional support. Officials say at least two tractors, a combine and other equipment was lost in the fire.

The investigation of the cause of the fire is ongoing.

