DES MOINES — A Des Moines home is damaged following a fire Saturday evening on the south side.

Crews responded just before 8:00 p.m. to a home near Southwest 12th Place and Caulder Avenue, after a neighbor called it in.

Firefighters said nobody was home at the time, but there may have been pets. They say their conditions aren’t known.

The cause and where it started are still under investigation.

Stay with Local 5 News as we follow this developing story.