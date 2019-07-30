Crews pull two people from Des Moines River

DES MOINES —Des Moines firefighters pulled two people safely to shore on Monday night.

Crews were called to the waters just across the river from Principal Park around 9:30 p.m. When they got there, they found a man and woman in the water, after their raft had capsized.

Fire officials say the water was too rough and too dark for the two people to be out with a raft like they had.

The two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances for further medical evaluation. There’s no word yet on their conditions.

The name of the man and woman and their ages have not been released yet. Stay with Local 5 as we learn more about this developing story.