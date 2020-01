WAUKEE — Several fire departments were called to an apartment building fire in Waukee Friday.

Crews were called to the Country Court Apartments near 4th and Maple Streets around 11:15 a.m.

Tenants in the affected building were evacuated.

Details are slim, but a Waukee fire official told Local 5 that damage was contained to an unoccupied unit. The extent of the damage is not known.