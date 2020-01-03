Crews respond to garage fire in Nevada

NEVADA — Several fire departments helped knock down a garage fire in Nevada Friday afternoon.

Nevada firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of 10th Street for a detached garage on fire.

First responders helped extinguished the fire, and they said the house wasn’t damaged.

The Nevada Fire Department said the owners of the house weren’t home, and nobody was hurt.

The fire is still under investigation.

On Facebook, The Nevada Fire Department posted video of their crew sounding the return to quarters bell when all of their staff have made it back safely.