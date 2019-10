MARSHALLTOWN — Marshalltown firefighters battled a fire at a multi-family home early Thursday.

Crews responded to the 200 block of North 1st Avenue for a reported house fire. When they arrived, they said they found a fire in the back.

After going inside, first responders said the fire was in the attic and extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters said the people inside the building had exited the building and were not hurt.