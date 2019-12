First responders are fighting a fire at the Eddy Apartments on Des Moines’ west side. (WOI)

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department is responding to a structure fire call at an apartment building on the city’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters tell Local 5 it is at the Eddy Apartments near the intersection of University Avenue and Polk Boulevard.

Fire call at Eddy Apartments in Des Moines. (WOI)

This is the same building where four people died following a fire in the summer of 2017.

This is a developing story.