Crews search for cause of Plaza Lanes fire

DES MOINES – Plaza Lanes on Des Moines’ North side went up in flames Monday morning. Crews are still on the scene trying to figure out the cause of the blaze.

Des Moines Fire Department crews are still blocking off the area immediately surrounding Plaza Lanes. They put up a fence around the perimeter Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials are hoping to find something at the scene that can point to what happened, because as of Tuesday night, there is no word on what started the fire.

“Over tens of thousands of gallons have been sprayed on that property,” said Brian O’Keefe with the Des Moines Fire Department.

There was a never-ending stream of water Monday flowing down on the Plaza Lanes building. Des Moines Fire crews worked all day to put out one the city’s largest fires in recent memory. Tuesday, the area surrounding the bowling staple is much calmer, but the damage to the building is still clearly visible. What also remains — are questions about what exactly happened.

“Were there any windows open, were their any large openings whether either a person could have entered or exited from?” O’Keefe said.

As of Tuesday night, Des Moines Fire crews do not know how the blaze started. But the ATF, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is now helping with the investigation.

“They come around once a while, we’ve had them at the Younkers fire,” O’Keefe said. “They have some additional equipment they’ll be bringing in from outside the Des Moines area. It’s going to provide 3D mapping, some forensic technology.”

Once that equipment arrives, fire crews can go into the building. But for now, they are doing what they can from the outside.

“Kind of get an idea of when they move into the scene itself, where they want to focus initially,” O’Keefe said.

With fire crews battling the blaze all day Monday and now monitoring the scene around the block, their focus right now is supporting each other.

“They were cycling people in and out of Plaza Lanes through 7:00 this morning, two, three hours at a time, have a chance to get some food, get some rest,” O’Keefe said.

Fire officials say they are working on getting that special ATF equipment to the scene. The earliest crews could go into the Plaza Lanes building will be Wednesday.

