Des Moines man convicted of murder in March shooting near Cheatom Park

Larontez Buchanan faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole

DES MOINES — A man has found convicted of first-degree murder in a March shooting near Cheatom Park.

20-year-old Larontez Buchanan was found guilty of Murder in the First Degree Thursday in the shooting death of 25-year-old Darryn Brooks, according to the Polk County Attorney’s Office.

A criminal complaint states that shortly before 1 a.m. on March 9, Buchanan killed Brooks by shooting him with a firearm multiple times in the 1000 block of 11th Street in Des Moines.

“Through the investigation the defendant was identified and detained for questioning,” the complaint read. “The defendant initially lied by stating he was dropped off by the victim, however, ultimately identified himself as being present during the murder.”

Prosecutors said Brooks agreed to give Buchanan a ride to his girlfriend’s house from a family gathering.

Brooks’ body was found near Cheatom Park.

Buchanan was also found found guilty of first-degree robbery in relation to the incident.

The mandatory sentence for a Murder in the First Degree conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole.