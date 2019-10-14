Crime on the rise in Des Moines Skywalks

DES MOINES — Police say a young couple on their way home from a night out were brutally attacked by a group of juveniles in a downtown Des Moines Skywalk. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in a Skywalk above 5th Street and Grand Avenue.

The investigation report says police found the couple in pretty bad shape.

Local 5 spoke with the president of the security group currently contracted to patrol the Skywalk throughout the day and night. He said it’s getting so dangerous that he might not renew the contract.

President and CEO of the Conley Group Tom Conley said they have the lowest amount of security they’ve had in 17 years. He said that’s because they aren’t being given the resources from the Skywalk committee to staff appropriately.

Most weeks there are two officers throughout the entire 4.5 miles of Skywalk during the day and only one at night.

His officers have encountered people with weapons on multiple occasions, including machetes.

“I’m concerned about the safety of our officers. We’ve almost had 100 hours of missed time this year with our Skywalk security officers due to injuries. All the way from assaults, to people being pushed downstairs,” Conley said.

Local 5 has reached out to members of the Skywalk committee and have yet to hear back.

We will continue to update this story as new information is released.