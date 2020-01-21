Attorneys for Cristhian Rivera ask for delay in trial

Cristhian Rivera's trial is currently scheduled to begin Feb. 4 in Woodbury County

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Defense lawyers for 25-year-old Cristhian Rivera, the man accused of murdering University of Iowa student 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, are asking for his trial to be delayed.

Lawyers for Rivera say they need to delay the Feb. 4 trial date so they have time to appeal a judge’s ruling that allowed key evidence to be used against their client. The Iowa Supreme Court will consider whether to take the appeal before trial.

Following a two-day court hearing, Judge Joel Yates ruled that while certain portions of Rivera’s conversations with law enforcement would be disallowed from being presented as evidence, he willingly and knowingly waived his Miranda rights before allegedly leading investigators to her body.

Defense attorneys argued in new court filings that a knife found at a residence on 200th St by investigators found no fingerprints, but that other items found in the trunk of a car belonging to Rivera contained fingerprints that “could not have come from” their client.

Despite the fact that Tibbetts’ blood was found in the trunk of Rivera’s car, according to court documents, Rivera’s attorneys note that “a mixture of two other individuals’ blood (not Cristhian Bahena-Rivera ostensibly) was found” alongside Tibbetts’.

Rivera’s lawyers also say they want to depose several individuals recently added to the prosecution’s witness list, including Tibbetts’ boyfriend at the time of her July 2018 disappearance.

Dalton Jack, Tibbetts’ boyfriend, is also a focus of Rivera’s defense attorneys.

“Law enforcement suspected that Mr. Dalton Jack was lying and requested he undergo a polygraph,” Chad and Jennifer Frese write. “Mr. Dalton Jack agreed to take a polygraph a failed that polygraph on July 27, 2018.”

Prosecutors have resisted the motion to continue the trial, writing that it “disagrees” with the characterizations of the blood evidence as well as the information regarding Jack’s polygraph test.

“The defense mischaracterizes the [polygraph] exam and its results,” Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown writes. “According to the examiner, the results did not confirm or disconfirm deception.”

“The defense has had the reports relating to each of the witnesses, other than witness [Jill Meyer] who has no report, since the DCI file was first produced,” Brown continues.

Rivera’s trial is currently scheduled to begin Feb. 4 in Woodbury County.