Crop duster pilot makes emergency landing in Marshall County





HAVERHILL — A crop duster pilot made an emergency landing after the aircraft experienced mechanical problems.

Around 1:39 p.m. on Saturday, he Marshall County Communications Center received a report of an airplane crash on Parker Avenue in Haverhill. The pilot John Yost made the call.

As Yost was heading back to the airport, he noticed the craft was having mechanical problems. He decided to make a controlled emergency landing in a nearby field.

Deputies found Yost outside of the aircraft with no injuries when they arrived on the scene. The aircraft had minor damages to the right wing during the landing.

Yost owns and operates the aircraft. He was contracted by Meyer Ag Service to apply agricultural chemicals to fields.