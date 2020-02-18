Cybersecurity breach at Monroe County Hospital leaves some health records compromised

ALBIA — Monroe County Hospital and Clinics recently experienced a cyber-security breach, which compromised its business email system.

MCHC discovered the incident on December 19, 2019 and immediately hired a forensic computer expert to determine the scope of the attack. The investigation found that the attack did not impact their electronic medical record or billing systems.

After that, investigators manually reviewed the contents of the affected email accounts to see whether or not any of them contained any patients’ personal health information. The investigation found that one or more of the compromised email accounts did contain personal info such as full name, date of birth, address, dates of service, diagnoses and insurance information, among other things.

In some cases, the information included patients’ social security numbers.

MCHC sent letters to affected patients telling them the steps they can take at this point to help prevent medical identity theft or fraud. Additionally, MCHC has arranged a one-year enrollment for Equifax’s credit monitoring system.

Anyone who has any questions or concerns about the incident is encouraged to call a confidential, toll-free hotline. That hotline is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time at (866) 977-0798.