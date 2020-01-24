Cyclists ride to the metro for Iowa Bike Expo

DES MOINES— Saturday, bicycle enthusiasts can get all their cycling needs fulfilled as Iowa Bike Expo returns to downtown Des Moines.

If you plan on heading to the free one-day bike show you can find bicycle equipment, exhibitors, educational seminars about bike advocacy, the latest consumer trends, and new places to ride.

The Iowa Bike Expo is one of the biggest one-day shows in the Midwest and will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at the Iowa Events Center at Hy-Vee Hall.

For more information about vendors and the Iowa Bike Expo, click here.