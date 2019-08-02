Cyclocross Art and Culture kickoff party at Firetrucker tonight

ANKENY — Starting Friday night, the story and history of cyclocross in central Iowa will be told through art compiled from over the past 20 years.

The kickoff event is tonight at Firetrucker Brewery in Ankeny. From 5 to 9 p.m. you can join Midstate Cycling to view the exhibit and hang out with the cycling community while enjoying a drink.

There will be photography on display from Jeff Corcoran, Christopher Maharry, Dave Mable, Scott Sumpter and more.

