Cyclones headed south for Camping World Bowl in Orlando

DES MOINES — No plane is quite big enough to capture all the excitement of Iowa State athletes headed to a bowl game, but the massive Boeing 747 they’re traveling in might do.

This morning, nearly 450 Cyclone football players, band members, athletic staff and their families boarded a charter plane to Orlando.

A 747 is typically only used at the Des Moines airport for cargo.

Many aboard the plane are tied up most of the year with football, so the ISU athletic director said moments like these are family reunions.

“It’s a big entourage, but it’s always fun this time of the year because a lot of the family members haven’t seen their kids in awhile. But this is the football family extended and it’s an exciting time,” ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said.

The Des Moines airport also has three charters just for Iowa State fans, according to the airport director.