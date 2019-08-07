D.M. North grad leaves alma mater a lasting gift

DES MOINES — Jerry Torrence graduated from Des Moines North High School in 1953 and died in 2015 at the age of 80.

But it’s what he’s done since his passing that has Des Moines Public Schools administrators feeling grateful.

“(In 2015) we learned that a gift was coming,” said North principal Ben Graeber, who was then a School Improvement Leader at the school and signed a notarized document last week to acknowledge receipt of the gift.

But the exact amount—$1 million—was unexpected.

“We did not know this…chunk of money was going to be this large,” Graeber said.

A native of St. Charles, Torrence was buried next to his wife Judith, who preceded him in death.

“The lasting legacy of the Torrence family … was their connection to St. Charles, and, in particular, the St. Charles Methodist Church,” Torrence’s obituary reads.

The funds being donated will go a specific scholarship cause: Eligible students must have a cumulative high school GPA of at least 3.0 and attend at one of Iowa’s three regent universities (University of Iowa, Iowa State University, or the University of Northern Iowa).

Jerry M. Torrence Scholarship recipients can only use the money for tuition.

“A childless only child turned out to be one of the most prolific Polar Bears of them all,” Des Moines Public Schools said in a statement.