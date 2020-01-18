Dallas County opens “Warming Center” for people who’ve lost power

Dallas County — Just under 1,000 homes are without power near Alice’s road in Dallas County after the winter storm that rolled through Iowa yesterday.

Due to the extreme cold that has accompanied the storm, it can be unsafe to be in a home without power for an extended period of time.

With no clear timeline for getting the power back on in these homes, Dallas county has responded by hosting a “warming center” at the Dallas County Human Service Campus, located at 25747 N Ave, Adel, Iowa, 50003.

Warming centers are facilities where people can go during times like this to get out of dangerous weather conditions.

Getting people without power out of the cold is the number one priority, and, according to Dallas County Emergency Management, “Few to no services are planned to be provided beyond what is normally available in that building.”

People planning on going to the warming center are encouraged to bring table activities and phone chargers.

Individuals in need of transportation arrangements to the warming center should contact 515- 993-9894 or 515-993-4567.