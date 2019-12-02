Dancing into the holidays with Ballet Des Moines

DES MOINES– Tuesday, Ballet Des Moines will give you a sneak peek at this year’s performance of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, at Beer + Ballet.

Beer + Ballet will take place Tuesday, December 3rd, starting at 7 p.m. Your $20 ticket includes local craft beer from Kinship Brewing Company and an exclusive preview of their upcoming performance.

Ballet Des Moines will present it’s 18th annual production of The Nutcracker at the historic Hoyt Sherman Place stage December 13th-16th. Tickets range from $28 to $73 and can be purchased online now.

Sunday, December 15th you can join Ballet Des Moines for their annual Nutcracker Tea Party at the Wakonda Club starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include an elegant meal, unlimited champagne or hot cider surrounded by friends and family.

Tickets for all Ballet Des Moines upcoming events can be found online.