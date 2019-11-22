‘Dangerous’ fraud and theft suspect found passed out in a car by Des Moines PD

DES MOINES — A man with a hefty wrap sheet is in jail after police found him passed out in a stolen car early Friday morning.

36-year-old Damir Nuhanovic was booked into the Polk County Jail shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department confirmed with Local 5 that Nuhanovic was found passed out in a stolen vehicle with a gun before his arrest.

Polk County Jail records show that he was arrested with a charge of 2nd degree theft and for carrying weapons. However, his list of charges totals to 41.

Multiple agencies across Iowa have been searching for Nuhanovic including the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Norwalk Police Department, Adel Police Department, West Des Moines Police Department, Johnston Police Department, and Des Moines Police Department.

Nuhanovic is being held for a total of $81,000 cash or surety bond.