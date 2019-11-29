DART, Iowa DOT, to receive millions in federal grant money

WASHINGTON — Two projects in Iowa are set to receive millions in grant money to help improve the safety and reliability of bus systems.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced that Des Moines Area Rapid Transit Agency and the Iowa Department of Transportation will receive funds, as part of a $423 million nationwide grant through the Federal Transit Administration.

The USDOT said DART will get $17.3 million to build a new operations and maintenance facility, to replace an outdated and undersized facility. Leaders said the new building will be located in downtown Des Moines, away from the current facility’s flood-prone area.

In addition, Iowa DOT will receive $9.4 million from the federal government to replace rural buses throughout the state that have exceeded their useful life.

Iowa DOT estimates that more than half of its statewide transit bus fleet are in need of replacement.