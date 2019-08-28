DART offers free rides for DMACC students, staff

DES MOINES – DMACC students and staff will be able to ride a DART bus for free around the Metro.

It’s a new partnership between the college and DART. The program will provide free access to DART, not only to expand students’ access to education, but students and staff will also be able to go shopping and go to work around the schools.

Rob Denson, President of DMACC, says, “For our students, it is a big deal. Every year we have many students who are unable to get to class because of financial considerations, owning a car, parking, anything that could happen once you’re a car owner. This takes that off the table.”

The new partnership is also a big boost for DART. They’ll be able to beef up their ridership from across the Metro and help the environment by reducing the number of cars on the road.