Davenport teacher accused of secretly recording 2 females at his home

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A high school science teacher in Davenport has been accused of secretly recording nude videos of two females who’d stayed at his Bettendorf home.

Clinton Van Fossen is charged with five misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and with other crimes. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Associated Press attempts to reach him Monday were unsuccessful.

Davenport Community School District officials say Van Fossen had been placed on administrative leave with pay. He is listed as a science teacher at Davenport West High School.

He’s denied knowing about two spy cameras police say they found in his Bettendorf home.