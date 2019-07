ATLANTIC — Local 5’s Elias Johnson kicked off day 2 of the RAGBRAI 2019 in Atlantic bright and early with veterans of the annual ride impersonating Uncle Sam and Macklemore.

More than 20,000 riders will make the 68.1-mile trek Monday to the birthplace of John Wayne: Winterset.

THEY'RE OFF!!!

Riders leaving Atlantic en route to Winterset for Day 2 on @RAGBRAI_IOWA.

We'll see you there LIVE at 5 & 6 @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/Njkj1yHqY4 — Elias Johnson (@ejohnsonNEWS) July 22, 2019

