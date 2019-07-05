DCI gives more insight into officer-involved shooting in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES – Two officers are on administrative leave while the Division of Criminal Investigation works to figure out the details of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Jonathan Pingel, according to DCI and West Des Moines officers, had a knife when officers entered a home on Woodland Park on Wednesday. They were called there for a domestic issue. Pingel, according to officers, was repeatedly told to drop the knife, and when he advanced, two officers on the scene shot and killed him. Now, DCI agents are investigating the incident.

“Officers are there to protect themselves and to protect others,” said DCI spokesperson Adam DeCamp. “If they feel that there is an imminent threat, officers are allowed to discharge their weapon within the confines of the law.”

DeCamp said right now, DCI is going over every piece of evidence and video in this case to figure out if the officers used justified force.

“Ultimately, we are just fact-gatherers,” said DeCamp. “So we will do the investigation, we will review video, we will interview witnesses, the officers, the neighbors. We will then compile it and then turn it into the Polk County attorney’s office.”

Officers Matthew Wood and Nathan Grove are on administrative leave at this time.