DCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Decatur County

DES MOINES– The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting in Leon that ended with a man being airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Leon is the county seat of Decatur County, which is in southern Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says an officer with the Leon Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 3:08 a.m. on Sunday. It happened in the 300 block of NW 3rd Street.

During the traffic stop, the driver, a male in his 50s, sprayed the officer with some sort of chemical agent. The officer fired his weapon in response, striking the driver.

The driver was given medical attention at the scene and then airlifted to Des Moines hospital. He is in critical condition. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The name of the driver nor the name of the officer have been released at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.