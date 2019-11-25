Decked out for the holidays with the Salisbury House

DES MOINES— The Salisbury House will kick off the holiday season with their 23rd annual Holly and Ivy Home Tour next week.

On Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7, each room will be decorated by the finest local interior designers, florists and home furnishing stores, plus a visit from Santa on Saturday.

This year’s event will also showcase a home in Johnston designed by Kenilworth House and the historic Bergman Mansion designed by Miller Design Group.

Tickets for the private home tours must be purchased at Salisbury House prior to visiting.

The Holly and Ivy Home Tour will be 11 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students in sixth through 12th grade.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.