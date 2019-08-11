Democratic candidates urge action at gun control forum

DES MOINES — There was a lot of agreement Saturday, and pleas for the passage of common sense gun laws to hopefully put an end to recent mass shootings.

“Our babies are sitting in classrooms where they should be focusing on their teachers and the wonders of science and math and art and instead half their brain is concerned with what might come running through that door carrying a gun,” Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential candidate, said.

16 Democratic presidential candidates spoke to people who came to Iowa from all across the country.

Among them, a Stoneman Douglas High School student. That’s the Parkland, Florida school where 17 students were shot and killed in February of 2018.

“We counted on legislators for keeping us safe and they failed,” said Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders says it’s because of students that change is happening.

“You have, for the first time, put the NRA on the defensive and that is no small thing,” Sanders said.

Pretty much all the candidates placed blame on the NRA for strong arming congress into not strengthening gun laws.

“Meaningful change starts with breaking up the corruption in Washington, breaking the strangle hold of the gun industry and the NRA,” said Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

But the NRA says that’s not the answer, they posted this tweet Saturday afternoon.

A quick lesson for anti-gun politicians and activists who want to destroy the Second Amendment:



By making good people helpless, you won't make bad people harmless. #2A — NRA (@NRA) August 10, 2019

President Donald Trump says he’s committed to common sense gun laws.

He tweeted that he wants universal background checks to be required for gun purchases.